My childhood dream became the honor of a lifetime

The luckiest people are those who get to do what they love for a living — and decide when it’s time to stop. I’m one of them.

After 42 years of reporting on Chicago media, I’m stepping away from the beat. My website at RobertFeder.com will continue online, but effective today, I'm concluding the run of my daily column and wrapping up my tenure with the Daily Herald.

I especially appreciate the support of my great colleagues at the Daily Herald, who've made the last five years a highlight of my career. I am pleased that the archive of my columns will continue to be accessible through the Daily Herald's website.

I’m not retiring and I’m not going away. You can still follow me on Twitter and Facebook, where I'll keep you posted on what I'm up to and perhaps break some news from time to time. Continue reading →